D-Street may not see another IPO 'dream run' soon. Here's why

The new kids on the block are not exciting Dalal Street investors as much as they did only a few months ago. As the equity benchmarks lurk in correction territory, the newly-listed space is also bearing the brunt of weaker investor interest.

A stock or index is said to be in the correction zone when it recedes more than 10 percent from its peak.

Is the worst for primary and secondary market debutants on the Street over?

As of May 31, the Nifty50 has retreated 10.9 percent from the last of a chain of all-time highs last year. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continued their selling spree as central banks line up aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates in a bid to tame inflation.

A majority of new entrants on the bourses in 2022 like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Ethos and Rainbow Hospitals failed to attract the kind of investor response enjoyed by much of the new offerings in 2021.

Company IPO subscription (No. of times the shares on offer) Listing price CMP LIC 3 867.2 810.85 Ethos 1 830 803 Rainbow Hospitals 12.4 506 494.9

However, Adani Wilmar — the seventh company of the Adani Group to list its shares — has nearly tripled investors' money despite a weak Street debut. As of Tuesday, Adani Wilmar is up 193 percent from its issue price.

IPOs of Veranda Learning, Hariom Pipes, Campus Activewear, and Vedanta Fashions have also retained some hopes amid investors.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) stock is yet to make it to the issue price since a weak listing in the secondary market.

LIC's IPO, the country's biggest public offer, was subscribed three times on the last day of offer period, helping the government mobilise about Rs 21,000 crore.

LIC is a second mega listing to have failed to sustain a premium over the issue price, after Paytm.

This is in stark contrast to the final months of 2021 that saw some of the best IPOs and subsequent listings of the year.

The popularity and demand for newcomers on the Street came about even as the overall market had begun its U-turn following a near one-way rally that lasted some 18 months.

Here's a look at some of the best listings of 2021:

Company Listing premium (%) IPO Subscription Listing day closing premium (%) Sigachi Industries 249.7 101.9 270.4 Paras Defence 168 304.3 185 Latent View Analytics 160 326.5 148 GR Infraprojects 103.1 102.6 108.7 Clean Science and Technology 95 93.4 76.1 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 95 180.4 113.3 Go Fashion 89.9 135.5 81.5 MTAR Tech 82.6 200.9 88.2 Nazara Tech 80.7 175.5 43.2 Nykaa 79.4 81.8 96.2 Indigo Paints 75 117 109.3 Tega Industries 67.8 219 60.2 Devyani International 56.5 116.7 37.1 Nureca 53.8 39.9 66.7 Supriya Lifescience 53.6 71.5 42.5

The recent trend has turned many experts cautious on IPOs and listings.

" It’s a deal inherently in favour of majority shareholders at the cost of interests of potential minority investors... It would not be surprising if a lot of proposed IPOs plan to defer their plans amid weak market sentiments," Richa Agarwal, Senior Research Analyst at Equitymaster, told CNBCTV18.com.

What's stopping IPOs from making a comeback?

Agarwal is of the view that in 90 percent of cases, IPOs are overvalued at the offer price, and the road ahead looks grim thanks to:

The correction in high profile IPOs seen in the first year of their listing

Their poor business performances post-listing

The ongoing volatility in the market

Not-so-encouraging macroeconomic factors

Grey market trends

The grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted securities — isn't impressed either.

Most of the listing-bound companies of the year so far have either commanded a marginal premium in the grey market, or switched within a narrow range between premium and discount.

The issues need to be reasonably priced and to provide sufficient room for investors for the primary market to turn favourable again, according to Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena — a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities.

"Companies with expensive valuations and with no profitable track records have started to face the heat... The last two years were a dream run for the primary market as the broader markets were in an upward trend. We saw a euphoria building up for IPOs where profitability and valuations were ignored and more emphasis was given to growth," said Doshi.

"The broader market too should stabilise to instill confidence in investors. This is not possible overnight but things should settle over a period of time," he added.

"Investors are not interested in loss-making companies... They are interested in stable companies with a good profit record," Dinesh Gupta, Co-Founder of UnlistedZone — another firm that deals in unlisted shares, told CNBCTV18.com.