IPO Market: Did Paras Defence just boost investors' enthusiasm in a big way?

The allure of public offers seems to be returning on Dalal Street following a lull. Paras Defence & Technologies has surpassed 39 other new entrants to become the best IPO so far this year. Even the listing day performance of Paras shares was the best so far in 2021.

Paras Defence's shares began their journey in the secondary market at a premium of 171 percent over the issue price. That meant one lot of Paras Defence shares won in the IPO at Rs 14,875 became worth Rs 40,375 on the listing day itself.

Paras Defence now tops the list of top market debutants:

Company Issue Price Listing price (BSE) Premium at debut (%) IPO Subscription Paras Defence 175 475 171 304 G R Infraprojects 837 1700 103 103 Clean Science and Technology 900 1784.4 98 93 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 1083 2111.8 95 180 MTAR Technologies 575 1063.9 85 201 Nazara Technologies 1101 1971 79 176 Indigo Paints 1490 2607.5 75 117 Nureca 400 634.95 59 40 Devyani International 90 141 57 117 Zomato 76 115 51 38

Does the robust demand for Paras Defence & Space signal the return of investor interest in the IPO market ahead?

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking, is among the optimists, expecting the traction in the IPO market to make a comeback.

"We have been seeing sustained interest in the primary market though some of the recent listings did disappoint the participants especially those who had invested only for listing gains. We recommend being selective now and preferring businesses that are fundamentally sound," Mishra told CNBCTV18.com.

Out of the year's IPOs so far, one in four have been subscribed at least 100 times, And there is a long list of IPOs lined up in the remainder of the year.

On the other hand, here are some of the worst performers:

Company Issue Price Listing price (BSE) Discount at debut (%) IPO Subscription Windlas Biotech 954 439 -54 22 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation 570 471 -17 2 Kalyan Jewellers India 87 73.9 -15 3 Macrotech Developers 486 439 -10 1 Craftsman Automation 1490 1350 -9 4 Aptus 353 329.95 -7 17 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 305 293 -4 2 Indian Railway Finance Corporation 26 25 -4 3 Anupam Rasayan India 555 534.7 -4 44 Chemplast Sanmar 541 525 -3 2

Retail participation gaining momentum

"Retail interest in IPOs has been growing over the past few months aided by the hefty listing premium in most IPOs. Also, new investors want to participate in new-age companies and IPOs are the best way to start taking a small exposure," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

The listing premium of Paras will only help fortify that process, said Jesani, who expects this trend to continue "till a few hyped IPOs list at a discount consecutively".

Company Subscription (No. of times) Overall Qualified institutional buyers Non-institutional investors Retail investors Paras Defence 304 170 928 113 G R Infraprojects 103 169 238 13 Clean Science and Technology 93 156 206 9 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 180 185 512 35 MTAR Technologies 201 165 651 28

Hemang Jani, Head of Equity Strategy, Broking and Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, likes Paras Defence given the company's complex and wide product portfolio, presence in the niche defence/space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers.

"Given the huge impetus on the defence by the government, the stock presents a good opportunity for investors to participate in this niche space," Jani said.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's IPO was subscribed more than five times. The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed 10.4 times and that for non-institutional investors 4.4 times. The retail investors' category saw a subscription of 3.2 times. Shares are likely to make a secondary market debut next week