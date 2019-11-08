Market
IPO index gained more than Sensex, Nifty combined in 2019. These stocks listed this year gave over 25% returns
Updated : November 08, 2019 02:04 PM IST
The S&P BSE IPO index has surged 40 percent year-to-date, outperforming the Sensex and the Nifty combined.
In the last one year, the IPO index saw a massive growth of 49 percent. The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose 15 percent and 13 percent, respectively.
IRCTC, which was listed recently on October 14, saw a whopping growth of 175 percent.
