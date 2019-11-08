#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

IPO index gained more than Sensex, Nifty combined in 2019. These stocks listed this year gave over 25% returns

Updated : November 08, 2019 02:04 PM IST

The S&P BSE IPO index has surged 40 percent year-to-date, outperforming the Sensex and the Nifty combined.
In the last one year, the IPO index saw a massive growth of 49 percent. The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose 15 percent and 13 percent, respectively.
IRCTC, which was listed recently on October 14, saw a whopping growth of 175 percent.
IPO index gained more than Sensex, Nifty combined in 2019. These stocks listed this year gave over 25% returns
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV