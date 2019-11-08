IPO index gained more than Sensex, Nifty combined in 2019. These stocks listed this year gave over 25% returns

Initial public offerings (IPOs) launched this year made generous returns despite the fact that several sectors were severely hit by the economic slowdown and liquidity crisis. Most of the 10 blockbuster IPOs launched this year have delivered more than 25 percent returns year-till-date (YTD).

Besides, the S&P BSE IPO index has surged 40 percent year-to-date, outperforming the Sensex and the Nifty combined — Sensex rose 12 percent while Nifty50 went up 10 percent.

S&P BSE IPO Index Outperforms Sensex and Nifty

While, in the last one year, the IPO index saw a massive growth of 49 percent. The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose 15 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

With these stocks performing extremely well, many companies have delayed their plans to list shares this year. However, the flip side is the fact that 2019 has been the worst year for the IPOs in terms of the amount raised through the issues so far.

This year, 14 companies raised about Rs 11,300 crore so far, which is the lowest as compared to previous years. In 2018, about 24 companies raised Rs 31,000 crore, in 2017, 36 companies together collected a record high amount of nearly Rs 67,100 crore.