IPO Corner: Nykaa files DRHP, CarTrade to go public on Aug 9, Li Auto to raise up to $1.93 bn from Hong Kong listing

Here’s all the latest news from IPO-bound train of Indian startups.

Nykaa files DRHP to raise Rs 525 Cr via IPO

E-commerce beauty aggregator platform Nykaa has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). Nykaa is looking to raise Rs 525 crore through a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of up to 43.1 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

The company is seeking a valuation of more than $4 billion. The unicorn proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for brand visibility and awareness, repayment of borrowings, setting up new retail stores for Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion, and setting up new warehouses.

Meanwhile, ahead of its IPO, Nykaa has also cautioned against the draft e-commerce rules that were released in June for industry feedback, saying it could impact Nykaa’s operations and increase costs

In its DRHP, the beauty and fashion e-commerce company has said that changing regulations in India could lead to "new compliance requirements that are uncertain." The company also specifically cited the draft e-commerce rules introduce a “fallback liability” on the e-commerce entities.

Nykaa’s public offering comes after food-delivery firm Zomato’s stellar debut on the bourses last month. As of March 31, the company had cumulative downloads of 43.7 million across all its mobile applications. It also has an offline presence comprising 73 physical stores across 38 cities in India, as per its prospectus.

CarTrade IPO to open on August 9

Online auto classifieds platform CarTrade Tech has fixed a price band of Rs 1,585-1,618 a share for its nearly Rs 2,999-crore initial public offer.

The IPO will open for subscription on August 9 and conclude on August 11. The bidding for anchor investors will open on August 6, the company said.

The initial share sale will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 18,532,216 equity shares. As a part of the OFS, CMDB II will offload 22.64 lakh equity shares, Highdell Investment will sell 84.09 lakh equity shares, Macritchie Investments will offer 50.76 lakh equity shares and Springfield Venture International will divest 17.65 lakh equity shares.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the investment bankers to the issue.

The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used as well as new cars. The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.

Ixigo moves a step closer to IPO, converts into a public company

Online ticketing startup Le Travenues Technology ⁠— which operates the travel portal ixigo ⁠— has converted itself to a public limited company, before launching its IPO this year.

The development comes a day after the online travel agency appointed six independent board members.

On April 5, Moneycontrol reported that ixigo was planning to go public in 2021 and was looking to raise Rs 1,500 crores to Rs 1,800 crores via the proposed IPO.

GLOBAL STARTUP IPOs

Nozomi Networks raises $100 M in pre-IPO round

Nozomi Networks, a startup offering cybersecurity services for industries, has raised $100 million in pre-IPO funding, according to TechCrunch.

The Series D funding round was led by Triangle Peak Partners, and also includes investment from a number of equipment, security, service provider and go-to-market companies including Honeywell Ventures, Keysight Technologies and Porsche Digital.

The company will use its latest investment, which comes less than two years after it secured $30 million in Series C funding, to scale product development efforts as well as its go-to-market approach globally.

California-based Nozomi was founded in 2013 and aims to shield critical infrastructure from cyberattacks through its ICS devices which detects threats before they hit.

Chinese electric carmaker Li Auto to raise up to $1.93 Bn from Hong Kong listing

Chinese electric vehicle startup Li Auto plans to raise around $1.93 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing.

According to CNBC, the Nasdaq-listed company said it will offer 100 million class A ordinary shares to investors at a price of no more than 150 Hong Kong dollars or $19.29. Final pricing will be announced by August 6.

At 150 Hong Kong dollars per share, Li Auto would raise 15 billion Hong Kong dollars or $1.93 billion.

Li Auto is pushing ahead with the listing despite a recent sell-off in Chinese technology stocks that was triggered by regulatory crackdowns hitting everything from food delivery to ride-hailing.

Doing a secondary listing in Hong Kong also helps the firm to hedge against some of the geopolitical risks that have spilled over into financial market regulation.

Li Auto said that it plans to use the proceeds of its share offering for research and development into technologies and future models, as well as expanding production capacity and its retail store footprint.