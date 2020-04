The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on Friday cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine (HCQS) for coronavirus (COVID-19) outside the hospital setting or a clinical trial, due to reports of heart problems in patients.

The USFDA stated that use should be limited to clinical trials or treating certain hospitalized patients under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued on March 28.

Ipca Labs and Cadila Healthcare fell up to 5 percent on Monday post this development.

According to a report by global brokerage Jefferies, both these stocks have gained the most on HCQS and could be at risk. Ipca Labs and Cadila Healthcare have risen over 40 percent and 30 percent, respectively in 2020 YTD, when most stocks have given up their valuations.

IPCA is a key manufacturer with one of the largest supplies which are now online, the brokerage report stated. It added that the key suppliers are Cadila, Prasco, Teva, Sandoz, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy's, of which Cadila commands 30 percent market share and 3 percent of US sales.