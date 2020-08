IPCA Laboratories in its June quarter earnings reported a whopping 245 percent year-on-year growth of consolidated net profit, to Rs 445.68 crore. It reported Rs 129 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 42 percent to Rs 1,534 crore as compared to Rs 1,078 crore last year. The export income this quarter rallied about 62 percent to Rs 774 crore as compared to Rs 477 crore in the same period.

The company's India formulations income increased 8 percent to Rs 489 crore. Domestic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient) surged 209 percent to Rs 203 crore as against Rs 66 crore last year.

The stock gained as much as 11 percent to Rs 2,174.90 per share on the NSE, hitting 52-week high today. The pharma sector (Nifty Pharma) is the best-performing index of the day, up 6 percent.

Divi's Labs, Lupin and Cipla were the top gainers of the index, surging up to 12 percent. Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed 3- 5 percent