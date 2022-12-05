Homemarket newsstocks news

Ion Exchange shares rise after Rs 343 crore order win from Indian Oil Corporation

Dec 5, 2022

Shares of water treatment and environment management firm Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. rallied as much as 4.6 percent on Monday as the company secured a contract worth Rs 343.36 crore from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
The contract pertains to setting up of a zero liquid discharge plant at Indian Oil's Panipat refinery.
The project involves designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning and performance guarantee test run as well as operation and maintenance for five years of the plant at the Panipat refinery.
The project is to be commissioned within 16 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.
Ion Exchange provides a complete range of solutions for water, wastewater treatment, solid waste management and waste to energy.
For the September quarter, the company's consolidated net profit rose over 40 percent from last year while its revenue from operations increased 18.3 percent to Rs 447.61 crore.
Shares of Ion Exchange are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 2,864.30.
