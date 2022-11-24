IOL Chemicals shares surge after new patent win

The company has been granted a patent for the invention entitled ‘an improved safe process for the preparation of Sartan Drugs of Formula I’.
Buy / Sell IOL Chemicals share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a specialty chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) company, surged on Thursday after the company informed the exchanges that it has been granted a new patent.
IOL Chemicals said that the Controller of Patent, Indian Patent Office, Government of India, has granted it a patent for the invention entitled ‘an improved safe process for the preparation of Sartan Drugs of Formula I’.
Valsartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Olmesartan, Candesartan, and other Sartan drugs are a class of medicines known as angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) that are used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.
Reacting to the development, the stock price hit a high of Rs 356.30 in intra-day trade.
Earlier this month, IOL Chemicals said that it received a ‘Certificate of Sustainability’ (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) to export Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate to the European market. Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate is a water-soluble off-white crystalline powder used for the treatment of acidity.
The company had also informed the bourses that it had been granted a Patent on the “Sitagliptin Process” from the Indian Patent Office on 2 November.
Last month, the board of IOL Chemicals approved an investment of $2.1 million in USpharma Ltd., a United States-based company that specialises in drug delivery technologies.
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is the world’s largest manufacturer of Ibuprofen and the second largest manufacturer of Iso-Butyl Benzene (IBB).