IOC trades lower after hitting 52-week high on robust earnings. What should investors do now?

Updated : May 20, 2021 10:27:18 IST

The company reported its March quarter earnings, beating estimates on all fronts.
Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 139 per share.
JPMorgan also maintained an Overweight call with a target price of Rs 147 per share.
Published : May 20, 2021 10:27 AM IST

