IOC trades lower after hitting 52-week high on robust earnings. What should investors do now?

IOC trades lower after hitting 52-week high on robust earnings. Updated : May 20, 2021 10:27:18 IST The company reported its March quarter earnings, beating estimates on all fronts. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 139 per share. JPMorgan also maintained an Overweight call with a target price of Rs 147 per share. Published : May 20, 2021 10:27 AM IST