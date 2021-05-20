IOC trades lower after hitting 52-week high on robust earnings. What should investors do now?

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) rose over 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 109.90 apiece in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its March quarter earnings, beating estimates on all fronts.

IOC’s standalone net profit in the quarter ended March 2021 rose 78.6 percent to Rs 8,781 crore from Rs 4,916.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The state-run oil marketing company posted a sequential revenue growth of 11.6 percent at Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated profit at Rs 5,741 crore on a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

The stock, however, soon turned negative, trading 1.40 percent lower at Rs 105.70 apiece on the BSE, at 9:55 am.

IOC’s gross refining margin (GRM) in Q4 was at $12.50/bbl versus the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of $6.50/bbl. The marketing margin stood at Rs 5.3 per litre.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 139 per share. It is of the view that IOC’s core earnings should raise investor confidence on earnings delivery.

JPMorgan also maintained an Overweight call with a target price of Rs 147 per share. "IOC reported a large beat driven by inventory gains," JPMorgan said.

It sees a sharp improvement in the company’s underlying operating performance and is of the view that risk-reward remains attractive.

Jefferies believes marketing profitability may be restored as crude cools and retail price hikes continue. It maintained Hold rating with a target price of Rs 100 per share and cut earnings by 6 percent/5 percent for FY22/23 on ongoing lockdown.

