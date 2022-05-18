Shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) tanked 5 percent on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday reported a 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in the fourth quarter net profit on a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and losses on auto fuel sales.

At 1305 IST, shares of IOC were trading 4.7 percent lower at Rs 118.5 on the BSE. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains.

Shares of IOC touched an intraday low at Rs 118.4 on the NSE. (Source: NSE) Shares of IOC touched an intraday low at Rs 118.4 on the NSE. (Source: NSE)

Here's a look at IOC's earnings in comparison to a poll conducted by CNBC-TV18:

The Indian oil and gas explorer and producer reported a near 3 percent on-quarter rise in profit for the fourth quarter of FY22 while revenue rose 6 percent.

Here's a snapshot of IOC's performance on a Quarter-on-Quarter basis Here's a snapshot of IOC's performance on a Quarter-on-Quarter basis

Following the company's lower-than-expected earnings, some brokerage houses have downgraded their rating on the stock and slashed their target price.

Prabhudas Lilladher has downgraded its rating on the stock to 'hold' from 'buy' due to high volatility in crude oil prices and has cut its target price to Rs 131 from Rs 150 earlier.

"Any sharp correction in crude prices is an upside risk to our estimates," the brokerage firm said. It believes that a sharp jump will hit the earnings of oil marketing companies in marketing losses despite the refining profitability.

We believe OMCs earnings will be hit by a sharp jump in marketing losses, despite improvement in refining profitability.

Nirmal Bang Equities has maintained its 'buy' call on IOC but trimmed its target price by 2.5 percent to Rs 144.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities has an 'add' rating on the oil company's stock with a target price of Rs 140. This is based on a recovery in domestic demand for petroleum products in FY22 and FY23, improvement in refining margins in FY22 and FY23, and the sustainability of auto fuel gross margins over Rs 4.8 per litre.