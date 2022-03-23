IOC, Hindustan Petroleum shares continue to gain, BPCL slips after fuel prices rise for 2nd day

Shares of public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — traded mixed on Wednesday following a rise in fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from Rs 87.47 per litre to Rs 88.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

IOC shares were trading half a percent higher at Rs 121.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 11:30 am, having risen 2 percent in intraday trade. In the past month, amid volatile oil prices on the back of Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, the stock has given a return of 3.37 percent to investors.

The stock of Hindustan Petroleum continued to rise for the second day to an intraday high of Rs 288.40. The shares of the government-owned firm were trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 285.10 at the time of writing. In the one-month period, stock erased 1.5 percent of investors’ wealth against benchmark Nifty which gained 1.5 percent during the period.

BPCL shares were in the red territory, halting the gains of the previous session. The stock, which slipped almost a percent in intraday trade, was down 0.05 percent to Rs 368.20 at the time of writing. However, in the past month, it has increased investors' wealth by more than 3 percent.

Brokerages are seeing the rise in prices of fuels as positive for OMC stocks with HPCL being their top pick.

Citi believes that the stocks should gradually reverse their recent underperformance the companies have finally raised the retail prices of petrol and diesel, after an over four months long pause. HPCL remains the preferred OMC pick, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Morgan Stanley prefers HPCL and IOC and added that the hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 50 is a positive surprise.

Shares of all other oil and gas companies, except Petronet LNG, in the Nifty O&G pack, were also in the positive territory, having gained 0.2 to 3.7 percent.

On the global front, Brent crude futures climbed $1.77, or 1.53 percent, to $117.25 a barrel at 0443 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.38 percent, to $110.78 a barrel.