English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsIOC gets in principle approval to set up Paradip petrochemical complex at Rs 61,077 crore

IOC gets in-principle approval to set-up Paradip petrochemical complex at Rs 61,077 crore

IOC gets in-principle approval to set-up Paradip petrochemical complex at Rs 61,077 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 21, 2023 9:13:29 PM IST (Published)

The company in a regulatory filing said, "Board of Indian Oil at its meeting held on March 21, 2023, has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval to carry out pre-project activities including preparation of Detailed Feasibility Report for setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex at Paradip, Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs 61,077 crore."

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday announced that its board has provided in-principle approval to carry out pre-project activities for setting up the Paradip petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 61,077 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The company in a regulatory filing said, "Board of Indian Oil at its meeting held on March 21, 2023, has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval to carry out pre-project activities including preparation of Detailed Feasibility Report for setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex at Paradip, Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs 61,077 crore."
The project shall improve the petrochemical Intensity Index of the company and de-risk its fossil fuel business. It shall also help to reduce the import dependency and contribute to the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat."
Also Read: Just 24% companies in India battle-ready for modern cybersecurity risks: CISCO Study
Earlier on Monday, Indian Oil and NTPC Green Energy Ltd (100% subsidiary of NTPC) signed an agreement to form a joint venture (JV) for setting up renewable energy power plants to meet the round-the-clock power requirement of new projects of Indian oil refineries.
Paradip Refinery, situated in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, was commissioned in 2016. The refinery caters to the petroleum products demand & is strategically located for the export of petroleum products to South-East Asian countries.
Paradip Refinery is Indian Oil’s first refinery with a single atmospheric column for processing 15.0 million metric tonne per annum. The crude receipt is by 3 nos. Single Point Mooring (SPM) is located at around 30 kms inside the sea to facilitate crude delivery by VLCC. The refinery is designed to process 100 percent high sulphur crude and TAN of 0.5.
Also Read: Consumer durable makers gear up to make hay while the sun shines, expect 20% growth in sales
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indian Oil CorporationParadip refinery

Next Article

Indian government remains reluctant on giving more seats to airlines, says Emirates President

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X