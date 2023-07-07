IOC board approves raising capital of up to Rs 22,000 crore via rights issue

The board of IOCL also approved the formation of a joint venture for battery swapping business in India as a private limited company.Shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 99.25, up by Rs 0.65, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Friday (July 7) said its board of directors has approved the raising of capital up to Rs 22,000 crore via a rights issue.

"Raising of capital by way of issue of equity shares on right basis upto an amount not exceeding Rs 22,000 crore subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals as may be required," the company said in an exchange notification.

The details of the rights issue, like the issue price, right entitlement, record date, issue open date, issue closure dates, terms of payment, etc, will be intimated separately and subject to receipt of necessary approvals as may be required, it said