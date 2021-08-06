Investors should not get swept away in IPO frenzy, says market expert Saurabh Mukherjea

Nifty and Sensex scaled new highs for 3 days in a row this week but ended Friday in the red. However, Nifty and Sensex managed to snap its 2-week losing streak to end over 3 percent higher. Nifty bank did even better and ended the week over 4 percent in the green.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers advised investors to not get swept in the IPO frenzy. He said 85 percent of Indian stocks, whether IPOs or already listed companies, don't even give returns commensurate to the rate of inflation.

"80-85 percent of Indian stocks, whether they are IPOs or already listed companies, don't even give returns commensurate to the rate of inflation, which means they destroy wealth in real terms. So my strong advice to those investors would be don't get swept up in this frenzy of IPOs. There will be 1 or 2 IPOs in this phase of primary market activity which will go on to become great companies but the odds are stacked deeply against anybody who thinks they will invest in an IPO and make returns well above the rate of inflation over say a 1-2 year horizon."

Mukherjea said investors should stay away from telecom and airline companies.

"Telecom and airlines globally have been sort of graveyards for companies because it is difficult to generate free cash flow. If it is not competition which is getting you, it the next round of license auctions and which is why we have stayed away from both sectors for a long time."

Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist at Indiacharts.com expects Nifty to test 16,600-17,000 led by financial stocks.

"Nifty should be headed to at least 16,600 or close to that. There is room for stretching beyond that all the way to 17,000 now that we have broken past the 16,000 mark. The bank Nifty and the banking stocks have been through a multi-month underperformance, so once the result season goes through you will sort of have discounted the negatives for the banking sector. So you might see a pickup in financials. If bank Nifty go beyond 36,100 it could break out of the long consolidation of the last few months and you could get a lot of support from the banking side as well and that could clearly trigger a much higher level for the Nifty itself."

Srivastava said he remains positive on financials, metals and power sector stocks.

"Apart from financials which I expect to pickup, you have seen strength in metals space for the last couple of weeks, so metals continue to do well. The power sector also has done well, so that will continue to hold. I do expect a pickup again in PSU stocks, they have been through some correction and consolidation over the last month or two and that is more or less done. We have already started to see bit of momentum building up in stocks like GAIL, Power Grid, NTPC, so broadly the PSU stocks are due for a pickup."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.