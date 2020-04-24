  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Rupee opens 37 paise stronger at 76.30 against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Investors flock to South Korea as wins in coronavirus battle earn reward

Updated : April 24, 2020 11:35 AM IST

South Korea's virus containment strategy rests on testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps, while avoiding lingering mandatory lockdowns or forced business closures.
South Korea entered the crisis with low debt, and its rescue package so far requires fiscal spending of about 2 percent of gross domestic product.
Investors flock to South Korea as wins in coronavirus battle earn reward

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement