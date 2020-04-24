Market Investors flock to South Korea as wins in coronavirus battle earn reward Updated : April 24, 2020 11:35 AM IST South Korea's virus containment strategy rests on testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps, while avoiding lingering mandatory lockdowns or forced business closures. South Korea entered the crisis with low debt, and its rescue package so far requires fiscal spending of about 2 percent of gross domestic product. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365