Investors can do some buying as markets are ‘a lot cheaper,’ but key is moderation, says billionaire investor Howard Marks

Updated : April 02, 2020 01:38 PM IST

Speaking to CNBC, billionaire investor Howard Marks said, "I personally think that securities are low enough to buy a little. Somebody said to me, ‘is this the time to buy.’ I say no, this is a time to buy.”
But he urged investors to take a moderate approach in these uncertain times, adding that his approach “is not black or white, buy or sell.
"I never believe that I know when’s the bottom, but I know things have gotten a lot cheaper and it’s reasonable to do some buying. If it goes lower, do more buying," Marks told CNBC.
