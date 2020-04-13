Healthcare Investors are scouting an unlikely corner of the stock market: Indian private sector banks Updated : April 13, 2020 04:36 PM IST The severity of the sell-off in large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank seems excessive to some investors and analysts. Analysts believe that many large private sector banks have sturdy balance sheets and only a modest exposure to the most susceptible pockets of the economy. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty banking index has fallen nearly 40% so far this year, underperforming the broader Nifty that is down 26%.