  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Healthcare

Investors are scouting an unlikely corner of the stock market: Indian private sector banks

Updated : April 13, 2020 04:36 PM IST

The severity of the sell-off in large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank seems excessive to some investors and analysts.
Analysts believe that many large private sector banks have sturdy balance sheets and only a modest exposure to the most susceptible pockets of the economy.
The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty banking index has fallen nearly 40% so far this year, underperforming the broader Nifty that is down 26%.
Investors are scouting an unlikely corner of the stock market: Indian private sector banks

You May Also Like

IMF to consider $1.4 bn loan to Pak to deal with adverse economic impact of COVID-19

IMF to consider $1.4 bn loan to Pak to deal with adverse economic impact of COVID-19

Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement