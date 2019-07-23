#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Business

Investments via P-notes decline to Rs 81,913 crore in June

Updated : July 23, 2019 08:38 AM IST

According to the latest data from the Sebi, the total value of P-note investments in the Indian markets — equity, debt, and derivatives — fell to Rs 81,913 crore till June-end.
Out of the total investments made till the end of June, Rs 56,664 crore was invested in the equities segment, Rs 24,428 crore in debt and Rs 821 crore in the derivatives market.
In July 2017, Sebi had notified stricter norms stipulating a fee of $1,000 on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money.
Investments via P-notes decline to Rs 81,913 crore in June
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside

Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside

Chandrayaan-2 Launch in Pics: India's second moon mission, as it happened

Chandrayaan-2 Launch in Pics: India's second moon mission, as it happened

Zee Entertainment Q1 results today: Key things to watch out for

Zee Entertainment Q1 results today: Key things to watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV