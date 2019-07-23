Business
Investments via P-notes decline to Rs 81,913 crore in June
Updated : July 23, 2019 08:38 AM IST
According to the latest data from the Sebi, the total value of P-note investments in the Indian markets — equity, debt, and derivatives — fell to Rs 81,913 crore till June-end.
Out of the total investments made till the end of June, Rs 56,664 crore was invested in the equities segment, Rs 24,428 crore in debt and Rs 821 crore in the derivatives market.
In July 2017, Sebi had notified stricter norms stipulating a fee of $1,000 on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money.
