Investment Guide: Factors and triggers to watch for in FY22

In this edition, the show is focussing on - with FY21 drawing to a close - what are the factors and triggers to watch for in FY22.

Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corp Fin Svcs said, “All of the equity investors are very superstitious so we all look at all Zodiac calendars so we kind of say that this year is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar, which means that you need to be deal with the strong, stable portfolios and that is not a year to be an adventurous that is what I think is the bottom-line the market is telling us, the Zodiac is telling us.”

“In a market which has run-up so fast and in a market which is still struggling in, an economy which is still struggling to come out of the shadows of COVID, so you need to be where the stronger players are who can handle this problem, who have capital in their balancesheet. You have to be optimistic about FY22, there is no reason to be pessimistic.”

