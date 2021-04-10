Investing in FY22: Kotak Securities suggests 7 stocks with up to 37% upside
FY21 turned out to be an unpredictable year for investors with equity markets worldwide seeing a major rally despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Going ahead, Kotak Securities expects Nift50 to end FY22 somewhere around 15,500 levels and Sensex around 52,300. If Nifty 50 goes below 14,000 levels then it will be an ideal time to accumulate stocks from a two to three-year perspective, it added. It suggests buying economy-driven sectors in declines. Few sectors and pockets that can lead the rally in FY22 are banks, capital goods, construction, engineering, oil & gas, cement, real estate & metals, it added. It also lists 7 stocks with up to 37 percent upside for the coming year: