Investec maintains ‘buy’ on Kotak Mahindra Bank, here’s why

Investec maintains a high conviction buy rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,180. The firm believes that the growth may surprise positively.

The stock has corrected 15 percent in the last six months and has largely underperformed the private bank peers but Investec takes comfort from the recent AGM, where the top management reiterated their focus on organic and inorganic growth.

With valuations coming back to the average mean of close to 3 times, according to Investec, it is the right time to buy Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

