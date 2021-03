Investec has maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a price target of Rs 2,675 for the stock. In the fourth quarter, the brokerage firm expects the company to report 32 percent growth in revenue on account of its consolidation with GlaxoSmithKline and a low base.

According to the firm, HUL may witness a 39 percent growth in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and 25 percent growth in the earnings per share (EPS). It has factored in a 120 BPS year-on-year EBITDA margin expansion and expect EPS growth to be lower due to higher other income and equity dilution.

The brokerage firm has set a price target of Rs 2,675 for the stock, nearly 15 percent more than its current market price.

A few weeks ago, HUL decided to eliminate the word ‘normal’ from advertising and packaging of all its beauty and hair care products. The company manufactures Glow & Lovely and Dove among other beauty products. The decision to eliminate the word ‘normal’ was part of the company’s efforts to demolish stereotypes.

In February, HUL had said that it would achieve 100 percent plastic waste collection from this year onwards. This means that the company will collect and process more plastic packaging waste than what it uses.