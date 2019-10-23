Finance
Invest in gold financiers this year; brokerages recommend 'buy' on these two stocks
Updated : October 23, 2019 12:53 PM IST
This whole year, gold as a commodity has been in focus of the market after gold prices hit their all-time high in August at Rs 39,670 per 10 grams.
Speaking on GFCs, Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance have witnessed a jump in their stock prices’ in the last one year, rising 73 percent and 123 percent respectively.
