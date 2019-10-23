Invest in gold financiers this year; brokerages recommend 'buy' on these two stocks

Major gold financiers Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance witnessed a rally in their stock prices’ in the last one year, with Muthoot Finance rising 73 percent and Manappuram Finance surging 123 percent. In the last month, Manappuram Finance rose 21 percent and Muthoot Finance surged 14 percent.

Antique Stock Broking said, “Gold finance companies operate on extremely low leverage and high balance sheet liquidity compared to other non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). Thus liquidity crisis and related such events can never affect them from growing if demand persists. “

Many brokerages have maintained 'Buy' calls on these two stocks stating that the stocks are highly profitable but will take their own sweet time to rally.

Investec in its report said that returns of capital to shareholders would have been a better focal point, as gold financiers have no competitive edge in newer segments. "We prefer Muthoot Finance on account of its cost leadership, high profitability, and cautious diversification."

Post FY17, gold financiers witnessed better growth, with FY19 being the best growth year in the last five years (14 percent YoY). "We believe this trend is driven by a rise in gold prices and NBFC’s liquidity issues," the report added.

It further said, “We estimate gold-stock CAGR of 5 percent in line with historical trends, implying a sector growth of 10 percent CAGR over the medium term. GFCs' may grow at 11- 12 percent CAGR.”

Meanwhile, Edelweiss in its research report gave a 'Buy' call to Manappuram Finance (MGFL) with a target price at Rs 139 per share.

The brokerage said, “MGFL expects to pick up in gold loans in Q2FY20 and aims to post 10-12 percent growth, which looks feasible (only 2-3 percent of the portfolio exposed to flood-prone areas). Also, while scale-up of non-gold businesses has been impressive, we believe it’s a little too fast (aims to take proportion to 50 Mupercent from 33 percent now). Hence, we will keep an eye on the portfolio’s behaviour if challenges persist.”