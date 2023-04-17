Invesco sells entire stake in ZEEL, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore top buyer

Shares of Zee Entertainment closed 2.11 percent lower at Rs 203.80 per piece on the BSE.

US-based investment firm Invesco on Monday divested its entire stake (5.11 percent) in media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 1,004 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI were among the buyers of the shares.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought a total of 1.58 crore equity shares, Segantii India Mauritius 90 lakh shares, and Goldman Sachs Singapore PTE ODI 64 lakh shares for Rs 204 apiece.

US-based investment firm Invesco, through its arm OFI Global China Fund LLC, offloaded the shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). As of the March quarter, OFI Global China Fund held more than 4.91 crore shares, equivalent to a 5.11 percent stake in the Mumbai-based media and entertainment company.

