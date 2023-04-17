Breaking News
Wall Street falls for second straight session, dollar climbs on rate hike expectations
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsInvesco sells entire stake in ZEEL, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore top buyer

Invesco sells entire stake in ZEEL, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore top buyer

Invesco sells entire stake in ZEEL, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore top buyer
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 17, 2023 9:43:59 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Zee Entertainment closed 2.11 percent lower at Rs 203.80 per piece on the BSE.

US-based investment firm Invesco on Monday divested its entire stake (5.11 percent) in media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 1,004 crore through an open market transaction.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI were among the buyers of the shares.
Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought a total of 1.58 crore equity shares, Segantii India Mauritius 90 lakh shares, and Goldman Sachs Singapore PTE ODI 64 lakh shares for Rs 204 apiece.
Also Read: Coca-Cola India acquires 15% stake in Jubilant FoodWorks arm Hashtag Loyalty
US-based investment firm Invesco, through its arm OFI Global China Fund LLC, offloaded the shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). As of the March quarter, OFI Global China Fund held more than 4.91 crore shares, equivalent to a 5.11 percent stake in the Mumbai-based media and entertainment company.
Shares of Zee Entertainment closed 2.11 percent lower at Rs 203.80 per piece on the BSE.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Previous Article

Apple's shift to India — a strategic move for resilient supply chains

Next Article

Bank of Maharashtra hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenures

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X