Interview: Legendary investor Mark Mobius on Indian equities, oil prices and union budget 2020

Legendary investor Mark Mobius on Tuesday said he is positive on Indian equities for the long term and expects a rise in Brent crude oil price above $70 due to geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.

Mobius, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners, said that the government cutting expenditure is a positive sign but needs to focus on infrastructure spending.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he expects to see higher allocation by the Narendra Modi government for infrastructure in the upcoming Union Budget 2020.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Your thoughts on this recent geopolitical crisis and whether that will lead markets much lower from here?

The key thing is oil prices. If you see the substantial hike as you know oil prices have already gone up to $70 per barrel and looks like it is going a little higher, this could result in real problems for a lot of countries in Asia, particularly which are importing oil. So I think we have to keep an eye on that possibility.

The Donald Trump administration said they have got the targets in mind and mentioned the oil refineries in Iran. So that could escalate the whole situation and could result in higher oil prices. So I would focus on that.

At this stage of the game, Iran is pretty desperate to do something about ending the sanctions and they believe that by escalating terrorist attacks they will be able to do that. So I think we can expect more such situations going forward.

Two separate questions. One, should we logically expect an escalation of armed skirmishes and separately how worried are you about crude? As we spoke to some oil market experts yesterday and their point was that the US lately is a very big supplier of crude oil to the world of energy and separately Iran and Iraq between them don’t account for a great deal in a global economy that is already slowing. So most of them gave $70 per barrel as the upper limit.

Iran is now pretty desperate to do something and believe that by escalating the situation, they will be able to get the US to pullback. Problem with that is that it doesn’t look like the Trump administration will do so. So I think we can expect an escalation.

In terms of oil prices, yes, the US is the big producer, the biggest in the world now and of course higher oil prices could help the American economy. However, you must remember that it is not only about Iranian production but it is also about the production in Iraq as well as if the US is forced out of Iraq, then we have another possibility of airstrikes in that part of the world.

Would you buy into markets like India now amidst all these geopolitical skirmishes as history has taught us that the best time to buy markets like India is when you have these geopolitical or global problems, what would your view be?

For long-term, we are very positive on India and we believe that if prices go down substantially, then we would want to add to holdings in India.

Do slowdown issues worry you? The latest worry is that the government has imposed spending cuts because taxes have not lived up to budget expectations.

That is a good sign in the sense that they are acting responsibly to make sure that they have a budget but at the same time, I think they have to move ahead on infrastructure spending and get people to work on the infrastructure.

I want your thoughts on what would be your number one wishlist in terms of budget? What would you want as we move into the union budget?

I would like to see substantially more spending on infrastructure. That is the key – for two reasons, one is that country needs it and good infrastructure will speed up the commerce and trading generally.

At the same time, it will put more people to work. That is one of the areas where the government can do a lot with infrastructure spending by having more workers work on roads, bridges, tunnels etc.

As we kick-start 2020, how are you positioned in the emerging markets (EMs) now, what is your pecking order and where does India feature on your list?

India is right up there. China is the largest obviously and India is right behind. India may turn out to be the higher than China going forward but that remains to be seen on what happens to prices so on and so forth.

What are you buying at the moment in India? The referring we get from a lot of stock pickers is that what is good is way too expensive, the others are still not worth buying?

We are more interested in growth rather than just looking at the price to earnings ratio or price to book and those countries that have high growth like India are the ones we want to target. The most interesting industry is related to the consumer as we think the consumer has more money to spend going forward, capital incomes are going up, so that is one area where we are focused.

But the last gross domestic product (GDP) growth number - nominal GDP was 6 percent and the average for the first half of the current fiscal is 7 percent nominal. The real GDP growth comes in somewhere between 4.5 and 5, it doesn’t bother you?