Indigo owner InterGlobe Aviation's share price tumbled nearly 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company paid Rs 2.10 crore to SEBI to settle a pending case. The stock was 2.81 percent down to Rs 1,614.7on BSE, while it slipped 2.83 percent to Rs 1,614.70 on NSE.

InterGlobe Aviation has settled the case of alleged corporate governance lapses and listing norm violations raised by co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal in July 2019. Gangwal has differences over the matters of corporate governance with the co-promoter and majority shareholder Rahul Bhatia. Bhatia holds a majority of 38.21 percent shares, while Gangwal owns 36.64 percent shares and the public owns the rest.

Following the complaints, SEBI had issued a show-cause notice to the airline operator containing allegations on account of multiple LODR regulations. The company settled the matter on Tuesday without denying or admitting any violation on its part.

The airline company reported negative financial performance in December 2020. It reported a net loss of Rs 620 crore in the third quarter, against a profit of Rs 490 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations declined 50.6 percent to Rs 4,910 crore.

