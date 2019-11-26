Aviation
InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 4% after DGCA directs airline to replace faulty engines
Updated : November 26, 2019 01:25 PM IST
As per the DGCA's directive, the domestic carrier can put these grounded aircraft back into operations once their engines are replaced.
The regulator found that the steps taken by the airline to replace the faulty engines are 'unsatisfactory'.
