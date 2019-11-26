InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 4% after DGCA directs airline to replace faulty engines

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the IndiGo airline operator, fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) restricted the airliner from operating glitch-prone Airbus A320 and A321neo aircraft.

The aviation regulator instructed IndiGo to ensure that, for every new A320neo plane that it adds to its fleet, it grounds an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine.

At 12:55 pm, the stock was trading 2.22 percent lower at Rs 1,418.25 per share on the BSE.

"Now onwards, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet shall lead to one of those with unmodified engines to be grounded... the new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as was being operated by the aircraft, which will be grounded," a senior DGCA official told news agency PTI.

As per the DGCA's directive, the domestic carrier can put these grounded aircraft back into operations once their engines are replaced, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Further, the regulator found that the steps taken by the airline to replace the faulty engines are "unsatisfactory."

As of September 2019, the airline had 89 A320 neos, 129 A320 ceos, 6 A321 neos, and 21 ATRs.

Earlier this month, DGCA had asked IndiGo to fix 97 Airbus A320neo engines by January 31, 2020.

It said that a large portion of IndiGo’s fleet could be grounded if the carrier fails to meet the January 31 deadline.