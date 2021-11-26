InterGlobe Aviation in focus, here’s why

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is on the radar for its downside momentum. The stock was down around 3 percent during Thursday’s trading session and most of the declines came in the last one hour of trade.

Thursday’s turnover was the highest in last five days and it was the same story with the volumes at which it traded as well.

The stock fell below its 50-day moving average (DMA) of Rs 2,099 after Thursday’s move.

The other levels to watch out for will be the 20-DMA and the 100-DMA, while the stock is below its 20-DMA but comfortably above the 100-DMA and the 200-DMA.

The Street will be watching out for the impact of the new COVID variant as to what it does to the global economy but for now, the stock did see some long unwinding.

