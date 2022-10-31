Intellect Design shares plunge despite CEO's reassurance - here's why

The Intellect Design stock cracked in early trade on Monday after a weak second quarter which saw its margin contract by 10 percent. The management, however, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, has said that it is confident of hitting its guided 20 percent in the fiscal.

Arun Jain, CMD of the company explained that the shift in revenue booking impacted the second-quarter margins. However, the management is confident of holding on to its margin guidance for the financial year at 20 percent.

The Second Quarter Hiccups

The high inflation in the European market hit the company as it resulted in a slowdown in decisions.

"The pipeline is very healthy, USD 800 million, but closures are taking longer time because of uncertainty in the Russia-Ukraine war and high inflation rates,” said Jain.

Along with this, travel, talent and tax affected profit margin, according to the company.

“Three ‘Ts’ are impacting our PAT margins. One is travel, which was not there last year; talent, and tax. However, travel has stabilized in the two quarters. So, there will not be incremental travel costs. Still, from year-to-year comparison, there is a substantial increase in travel costs, which is impacting the margin and tax costs 26 percent is significantly larger than 16 percent last year,” said Jain.

