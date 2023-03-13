Intellect Design launches eMACH.ai, world’s largest open finance platform

The cloud-native platform has artificial intelligence embedded in it, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Intellect Design Arena on Monday launched the world’s largest open finance platform called eMACH.ai, which will help banks and financial institutions design future-ready technology solutions.

The multi-product fintech company’s newly-launched open finance platform is the ‘broadest, most comprehensive, composable, contextual and most innovative’ platform, which can help banks create their own ‘My Signature Solution’, Intellect Design Arena said in a press release on Monday.

eMACH.ai has 285 pre-built microservices available on the cloud, along with 1,214 Application Programming Interface (APIs) and 200 events made available to financial institutions for letting them ‘remagine’ their futures and come up with market leadership solutions.

The open finance platform is set to aid banks harness the power of artificial intelligence and optimise operations based upon five major principles that include configurability, richness, scalability, ease of integration, and composability.

“To achieve the eMACH.ai ecosystem end state, we have identified the 6 imperatives, ABCDEF of Banking Ecosystem Design,” said the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, Arun Jain.

Intellect Design Arena’s six imperatives include - Architecture simplicity, Base eMACH.ai (Microservices, API, Cloud and Headless), Composable, Data, with Embedded AI and the Flexible and extensible, added Jain.

Last month, the fintech company announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to offer the innovation and emerging technology solutions of AWS to its customers.

Following the deal, Arun Jain discussed the company's performance and plans for the future with CNBC-TV18, stating that the average deal value size could remain similar in the future, as the company has many strategic deals in the pipeline.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena ended 1.5 percent lower at Rs 423.