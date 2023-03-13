English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsIntellect Design launches eMACH.ai, world’s largest open finance platform

Intellect Design launches eMACH.ai, world’s largest open finance platform

Intellect Design launches eMACH.ai, world’s largest open finance platform
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 5:48:27 PM IST (Published)

The cloud-native platform has artificial intelligence embedded in it, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Intellect Design Arena on Monday launched the world’s largest open finance platform called eMACH.ai, which will help banks and financial institutions design future-ready technology solutions.

Recommended Articles

View All
SVB Fiasco — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

SVB Fiasco — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

Mar 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The multi-product fintech company’s newly-launched open finance platform is the ‘broadest, most comprehensive, composable, contextual and most innovative’ platform, which can help banks create their own ‘My Signature Solution’, Intellect Design Arena said in a press release on Monday.
The cloud-native platform has artificial intelligence embedded in it, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
eMACH.ai has 285 pre-built microservices available on the cloud, along with 1,214 Application Programming Interface (APIs) and 200 events made available to financial institutions for letting them ‘remagine’ their futures and come up with market leadership solutions.
The open finance platform is set to aid banks harness the power of artificial intelligence and optimise operations based upon five major principles that include configurability, richness, scalability, ease of integration, and composability.
“To achieve the eMACH.ai ecosystem end state, we have identified the 6 imperatives, ABCDEF of Banking Ecosystem Design,” said the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, Arun Jain.
Intellect Design Arena’s six imperatives include - Architecture simplicity, Base eMACH.ai (Microservices, API, Cloud and Headless), Composable, Data, with Embedded AI and the Flexible and extensible, added Jain.
Last month, the fintech company announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to offer the innovation and emerging technology solutions of AWS to its customers.
Following the deal, Arun Jain discussed the company's performance and plans for the future with CNBC-TV18, stating that the average deal value size could remain similar in the future, as the company has many strategic deals in the pipeline.
Shares of Intellect Design Arena ended 1.5 percent lower at Rs 423.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Intellect Design Arena

Previous Article

Shilpa Medicare's Hyderabad facility receives two minor observations after USFDA inspection

Next Article

Sensex, Nifty in free fall — Piramal, Biocon, Muthoot among stocks hitting 52-week lows

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X