Intellect Design Arena shares drop after contract with government e-market place terminated

According to the firm, the competitor quoted nearly 48 percent lower than the indicative pricing by the Government.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena ended 3.5 percent lower on Friday after the company's contract with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) was terminated due to lower prices quoted by competitors.

Since 2017, Intellect Design Arena has been helping the government develop the GeM platform, which is critical for all public procurements of goods and services by the Central government departments and ministries.

The IT services and consulting firm said that the contract has been terminated due to lower pricing offered by the competition in RFP (Request For Proposal). The competitor quoted nearly 48 percent lower than the indicative pricing by the Government.

GeM had come out with an RFP for the next phase of development and implementation of the platform.

Intellect’s revenue from GeM engagement stood at Rs 253.50 crore with associated costs of Rs 241.83 crore resulting in a margin of Rs 11.67 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

At present, the GeM ecosystem has over 6 million sellers offering their goods and services to more than 69,000 buyer organisations across Central ministries, states, CPSEs, and other government entities.

Over 15 million orders worth Rs 4.47 lakh crore have been placed on GeM since its inception until June 2023. The e-commerce platform has helped in savings worth Rs 39,000 crore to the exchequer.