Intellect Design Arena shares drop after contract with government e-market place terminated

According to the firm, the competitor quoted nearly 48 percent lower than the indicative pricing by the Government.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena ended 3.5 percent lower on Friday after the company's contract with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) was terminated due to lower prices quoted by competitors.

Since 2017, Intellect Design Arena has been helping the government develop the GeM platform, which is critical for all public procurements of goods and services by the Central government departments and ministries.

