Intellect Design deploys its front office solution at a private bank’s Gujarat branch

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 27, 2022 3:45:44 PM IST (Published)

The company pointed out that the platform has been a partner of choice for global banks, as well as for some banks in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a multi-product FinTech company, went live with its front office solution on Tuesday at a leading private sector bank’s GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) branch in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Without naming the bank, Intellect Design said that the front office solution, called RM Office Lite, was earlier deployed at two of the lender’s international booking centers.


RM Office Lite is a design-thinking led solution modelled around the relationship managers’ day-to-day tasks, Intellect Design said in a press release. The contextual, composable and omnichannel digital wealth platform will help the bank empower its relationship managers to deliver hyper-personalized service.

"RM Office Lite is a tailored product that addresses this private bank’s specific needs to provide hyper care to their HNI (high networth individual) clients in a highly digitised world,” according to Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI.

Intellect Design— the world’s largest cloud-native, API led FinTech platform for global leaders in banking, insurance and capital markets -- serves over 270 customers through offices in 57 countries.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena ended 1 percent higher at Rs 442.10.
