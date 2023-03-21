Egypt’s Faisal Islamic Bank chooses Intellect Design Arena’s CBX-R for its digital banking services

Using the platform can reduce Faisal Islamic Bank’s dependence on branches as all its products and services will be available on the move.

Intellect Design Arena on Tuesday announced that its banking solution platform CBX Retail (CBX-R) has been chosen by Egypt’s Faisal Islamic Bank to strengthen its digital banking services.

The CBX-R platform has been developed by Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Using the CBX Platform, the Egyptian bank will be able to expand to more retail customers across the country and onboard them on its platform within 3 minutes, along with making the whole customer acquisition process more cost-effective digitally, the company added.

The government in Egypt has been increasing its focus on the inclusion of digital services in the financial sector as growth of fintech companies and increasing internet penetration have contributed to rising digital banking practices in the country.

Consequently, Faisal Islamic Bank looks to make the most of the ongoing trend in Egypt and aims to offer a contextual experience to over a million business and retail customers across the country by leveraging iGCB’s CBX-R platform.

This platform examines the behavioural and social media interactions of end customers using machine learning and artificial models in order to curate intensely personalised experiences for consumers, Intellect Design Arena claimed.

“Intellect Global Consumer Banking was the best choice, given their deep domain expertise, understanding of our market, and enthusiasm to be our long-term partner,” said Abdelhamid Aboumoussa, the Governor of Faisal Islamic Bank.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena are trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 410.15.