Market
Insurance stocks jump over 50% from their lows in March; New India Assurance top-mover
Updated : March 31, 2020 03:26 PM IST
Insurance companies are the only ones who bucked the trend of economic meltdown, and saw robust gains of over 50 percent in this month so far.
Market participants pulled out their investment from the banks and reinvested their sum of money in insurance and AMC stocks this month.
Life insurers like SBI Life, ICICI Life and HDFC Life surged 24 percent, 54 percent and 29 percent respectively, from their lows in March.