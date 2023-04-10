Sunflag Iron and Steel is the company on the radar. It belongs to the metal pack but it has outperformed both the broader markets as well as the metal index. It's an integrated steel plant in Maharashtra and operates close to around half a million tonne per annum in terms of capacity.

The company manufactures high-quality steel products, including a wide range of special alloy and stainless steels, which obviously fetches better realizations in comparison to normal steel.

A large part of their client base is from the auto space, and some of those names are Maruti, Honda, Eicher, Mahindra as well as Yamaha.

Is there a reason why the street got so excited in the past couple of months?

There was a long pending dispute between Sunflag and Lloyds Metals and Energy, which got resolved. The two companies have formed a joint venture (JV) to undertake mining activities jointly.

However, there were some differences that crept up between them. Hence, Sunflag approached the arbitral tribunal, which passed an order in April 2022 that Lloyds should pay Sunflag roughly Rs 1,200 crore.

In June 2022, by way of a board resolution, Lloyds issued Rs 6 crore, optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) to Sunflag Iron, and now in March 2023, these OFCDs were converted into Rs 6 crore equity shares, which at current prices, is nearly around 65 percent of its market capitalisation. So that is the key reason why street got excited.

Valuations at current levels

The company has been clocking an average EBITDA per quartile of close to around Rs 100 crore approximately. So it's likely to end FY23 with an EBITDA number of around Rs 475 crore.

Now it appears the total debt in books is approximately Rs 500 crore. The bulk of that could be working capital though. Hence, the stock trades at around six times EV/EBITDA. But adjusted for that stake they have in Lloyds, it trades at sub three times, EV/EBITDA.

Core business

There are three big triggers from hereon for the company. Recently Sunflag commissioned a super alloy steel manufacturing facility. So it gives them exposure to industries like aircraft, nuclear, as well as defense industry. The company can cater to requirements related to aircraft parts, submarine parts, space vehicles, rocket engines, and nuclear reactors, among others as well.

This will enable the company to reduce its dependency on the auto space and create opportunities for expansion and also foray into new markets. It has got approvals under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for tool and die steel, valve steel, bearing steel, as well as powertrain steel.

Risks one should keep in mind going forward

The steel industry is prone to cyclicality and subject to volatility in raw material cost as well. The company imports its raw materials, such as ferroalloys and refractory materials. So it runs the risk of foreign exchange fluctuations as well.

Shareholders list for the company

The promoter entity holds a little more than 50 percent of the company. Sunflag formed a strategic alliance with Daido Steel Corporation of Japan in 2010. That helps them improve their production processes, as well as focus on developing new grades of steel.

Now Daido Steel holds roughly around 10 percent stake in the company and there are some large HNI names in there but still, to see some notable institutional participation. So as of now, no big institutional participation though some big HNI names in there.

