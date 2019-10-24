Market

Inox Leisure's shares surge 9% after Q2 net profit jumps 4x

Updated : October 24, 2019 10:54 AM IST

The share price of Inox Leisure surged over 9 percent intraday on Thursday after the company reported strong Q2 earnings with revenue up 42 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The multiplex announced a 327 percent jump YoY to Rs 51 crore as against Rs 12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.