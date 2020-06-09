  • SENSEX
Inox Leisure's shares slump over 7% on weak March quarter results; losses due to coronavirus lockdown

Updated : June 09, 2020 01:27 PM IST

Inox Leisure's shares slumped over 7 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a loss in the March quarter earnings as the film exhibition business took a massive hit due to the lockdown imposed on account of COVID-19.
The multiplex chain reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82.2 crore in the quarter gone by.
The stock slipped as much as 7.42 percent to Rs 262.05 per share on the NSE.
