Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversubscribed 3.5 times by marquee global and domestic institutional investors, the company said in a statement.

The issue allocation is around 69 percent and 31 percent to domestic and foreign investors respectively, the company said.

Siddharth Jain, a director at Inox Group said, The response to the QIP issue endorses the faith investors have in the future of our business model.

The funds will be utilised to meet capital expenditure requirements for the ongoing and future projects, to sustain growth, for business expansion and to improve financial leveraging strength apart from meeting working capital requirements and debt repayment.