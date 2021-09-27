PVR, Inox Leisure shares hit 52-week highs after Maharashtra permits reopening of theatres

PVR and Inox Leisure shares surged on Monday after Maharashtra decided to allow the reopening of cinema theatres. Investors cheered the news, taking both stocks to 52-week highs in morning deals.

At 10:16 am, PVR shares traded 5.3 percent higher at Rs 1,591.4 on BSE, while Inox Leisure was up 8.4 per cent at Rs 379.1.

Earlier in the day, PVR jumped as much as 10 percent to Rs 1,662.2 on the bourse and Inox Leisure surged 17.8 percent to Rs 412.2 - both 52-week highs.

In a big positive for cinema companies, the state government announced on Saturday that movie theatres in the state will be allowed to reopen from October 22.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said cinema and drama theatres in the state will be permitted to operate on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As of the financial year 2020-21, PVR had a 21 percent share in the state's cinema halls and 18 percent in screens. Inox Leisure's share stood at 18 percent in cinema halls and 21 percent in screens.