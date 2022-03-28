INOX Leisure, PVR, Lemon Tree and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 28

Emami |

Shares of the company had surged about 3 percent intraday as the stock saw a kneejerk reaction to Emami's announcement of acquiring "Dermicool" from Reckitt for Rs 432 crore. However, the stock was unable to sustain early gains and slipped into the red. It settled 2.57 percent lower.

Multiplex stocks | Shares of PVR and INOX Leisure ended 3.07 percent and 11.88 percent higher, respectively. This was after two of India’s biggest cinema exhibition brands – PVR and INOX Leisure – have announced they would merge. Shares of PVR and INOX Leisure ended 3.07 percent and 11.88 percent higher, respectively. This was after two of India’s biggest cinema exhibition brands – PVR and INOX Leisure – have announced they would merge.

Coal India | Shares of the coal major closed 2.72 percent higher after Coal India said that it will meet the projected coal demand of power sector on a priority basis. Shares of the coal major closed 2.72 percent higher after Coal India said that it will meet the projected coal demand of power sector on a priority basis.

Dixon Technologies | With Shanghai announcing lockdown, shares of the company closed 2.53 percent lower. Dixon Technologies had said last week that a delay in imports from China may impact production in India. With Shanghai announcing lockdown, shares of the company closed 2.53 percent lower. Dixon Technologies had said last week that a delay in imports from China may impact production in India.