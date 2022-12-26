Inox Green Energy gains the most since listing after its first ever acquisition

With the acquisition, Inox Green enters the multi-brand OEM Wind Turbine O&M business.

Shares of Inox Green Energy Ltd. gained the most since its listing last month after the company announced the acquisition of an independent wind turbine operation and maintenance (O&M) services provider for an undisclosed amount. This is Inox Green's first ever acquisition.

Inox Green, a leading wind power operations and maintenance services provider, signed a term sheet to acquire majority stake in the O&M Wind Services provider with a 230+ MW fleet that operates majorly in South India.

The stock gained as much as 13 percent post the announcement.

Inox Green in an exchange filing said that the target company has a proven, successful track record with several customers for O&M services with maintenance contracts running up to five years.

With the acquisition, Inox Green enters the multi-brand OEM Wind Turbine O&M business.

This acquisition is a part of the strategic decision taken by the company to grow its fleet through the inorganic route.

The inorganic route provides a large growth opportunity for the company to grow its business rapidly as a large part of the operating fleet in India is currently being managed by the unorganized sector, the company said.

Inox Green, a part of the Inox GFL Group, is one of the major wind power operations and maintenance service providers in India with a fleet size of around 3 GW. It provides long-term O&M services for wind projects.

Shares of Inox Green Energy are currently trading 9.2 percent higher at Rs 44.60.

Also Read: InoxGFL Group aims to become zero net debt group over next two to three quarters