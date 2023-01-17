Innova Captab, Blue Jet Healthcare get Sebi's nod to float IPO

Innova Captab and Blue Jet Healthcare had filed their preliminary papers with Sebi between June and September last year and finally obtained their observation letters during January 9-11.
Share market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday gave its go-ahead to pharmaceutical companies Innova Captab Ltd and Blue Jet Healthcare to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
As per the draft papers, Innova Captab has proposed fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore out of which Rs 180.5 crore will be used for debt payment, Rs 29.5 crore for loan payment availed by its subsidiary UML, and Rs 90 crore for funding working capital requirements.
An offer for sale (OFS) of 96 lakh equity shares in total by three promoters - Manoj Kumar Lohariwala, Vinay Kumar Lohariwala, and Gian Parkash Aggarwal. The three promoters will sell 32 lakh shares each.
Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence in research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, and marketing and exports.
The IPO of pharmaceutical ingredients maker Blue Jet Healthcare is completely an OFS of up to 21,683,178 equity shares by promoters Akshay Bansarilal Arora and Shiven Akshay Arora. The Mumbai-based firm offers niche products targeted toward innovator pharmaceutical companies.
The two firms had filed their preliminary papers with Sebi between June and September last year and finally obtained their observation letters during January 9-11. Shares of both companies will be listed on BSE and NSE.
(With inputs from PTI)
