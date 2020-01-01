Infra stocks rise after government's Rs 105 lakh crore push for the sector

Shares of infrastructure companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Dilip Buildcon, Capacite Infraprojects, Ashoka Buildcon among others gained in the early morning trade on Wednesday after the government announced measures related to Rs 105 lakh crore National Infra Pipeline.

Nifty Infra index and Nifty Realty index surged half a percent each.

At 9:30 am, shares of L&T gained 0.92 percent to Rs 1,310.20, Dilip Buildcon surged 0.63 percent to Rs 405.20, ACC Ltd gained 0.46 percent to Rs 1,452.35 while JK Lakshmi Cements rallied 1.09 percent to Rs 283 on the National Stock Exchange.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday laid out a five-year roadmap for investments in technically and financially viable infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore.

Projects in the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP) have been identified by a task force led by DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty. The state and central governments will have a share of 39 percent each in these projects while private companies will develop 22 percent of these ventures.

"We will be adding Rs 3 lakh core to Rs 102 lakh crore in 2-3 days, taking total investments to Rs 105 lakh crore," Sitharaman explained.

The finance minister said that the infrastructure projects will be spread across 18 States & UTs.

She also promised a slew of reforms like faster dispute resolution and an enhanced credit mechanism.

The sector with the highest investments in the infrastructure roadmap is energy with Rs 25.54 lakh crore, followed by roads at Rs 19.63 lakh crore, urban development with Rs 16.29 lakh crore, railways with Rs 13.68 lakh crore, irrigation and rural infra with Rs 7.72 lakh crore each, and industrial infra worth Rs 3.07 lakh crore. For the telecom sector, Rs 3.2 lakh crore worth of projects have been identified while Rs 1.43 lakh crore worth of airport projects are also part of the 5-year road map.