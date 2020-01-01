Infra stocks rise after government's Rs 105 lakh crore push for the sector
Updated : January 01, 2020 10:11 AM IST
Nifty Infra index and Nifty Realty index surged half a percent each in the opening trade.
The task force set up for this held consultations with 70 stakeholders for four months. It has now recommended investment of Rs 102 lakh crore.
The finance minister said that the infrastructure projects will be spread across 18 States & UTs.
