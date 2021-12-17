Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Tata Motors, RateGain Travel and more: Key stocks that moved most on Dec 17

Information Technology stocks |

Despite the weakness in the overall market, IT stocks stood tall on Friday as robust quarterly numbers from global IT major Accenture Plc boosted investor sentiment. Nifty IT was the sole gainer among other sectoral indices on the NSE, ending 1.53 percent higher. The share price of Infosys (2.90%), Wipro (4.73%), HCL Technologies (0.88%), Mphasis (1.30%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (1.61%) and Coforge (0.46%) ended higher, while Mindtree (-0.25%), TCS (-0.19%), Tech Mahindra (-0.76%) ended lower.

Automobile stocks | Shares of Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra ended down by up to 4.5 percent. Nifty Auto settled 2.44 percent lower. Likely selling by Foreign Institutional Investors ahead of the Christmas holidays resulted in a sharp fall in automobile stocks. Further, a sell-off in the overall market also had a spill-over effect on auto stocks. Shares of Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra ended down by up to 4.5 percent. Nifty Auto settled 2.44 percent lower. Likely selling by Foreign Institutional Investors ahead of the Christmas holidays resulted in a sharp fall in automobile stocks. Further, a sell-off in the overall market also had a spill-over effect on auto stocks.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Shares of the company ended 8.43 percent lower after founder Samir Gehlaut sold his 11.9 percent stake in the company for around Rs 268 per share. Shares of the company ended 8.43 percent lower after founder Samir Gehlaut sold his 11.9 percent stake in the company for around Rs 268 per share.