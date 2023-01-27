English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Infosys, TCS, ONGC and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

market | Jan 27, 2023 9:34 AM IST

Infosys, TCS, ONGC and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Profile image
By Sangam Singh   Jan 27, 2023 9:36 AM IST (Updated)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All
International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI

T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss at Rs 3,400
Sell IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 644Buy Marico with a stop loss at Rs 495
Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss at Rs 150
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 490 and a target at Rs 500-510
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,520 and a target at Rs 1,600
First Published: Jan 27, 2023 9:34 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X