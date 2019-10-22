Infosys stock under pressure due to whistleblower complaint, say Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse
Updated : October 22, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Infosys executives have been accused of “unethical practices” to inflate its numbers by a group of its employees, and brokerages, including Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, have said that the complaint against the IT major puts the stock at risk.
Credit Suisse on Tuesday said that notwithstanding the truth behind the accusations, the whistleblower complaint brings uncertainty for Infosys.
Morgan Stanley said that the allegations put the Infosys stock under pressure and is a setback for the IT major.
