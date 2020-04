The share price of India's second-largest software exporter Infosys rose more than 4 percent ahead of the announcement of its March-quarter results.

All eyes are on Infosys now as its IT peers, TCS and Wipro, posted weak revenues in the January-March quarter.

Also, the IT major recently came out of an internal crisis after it received a clean chit from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in the whistleblower case, which accused the company of adopting unethical practices to boost revenue and profits.

This time, investors will keenly watch out for the company's FY21 revenue guidance, deal wins and the time span for recovery from the COVID-19.

The Street is expecting the dollar revenue to decline by 0.2 percent sequentially this quarter closer to $3,230 million. While the rupee revenue is expected to jump by 1.5 percent on account of the rupee depreciation.

EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) margins are expected to remain largely stable. However, the profits might be lower by 5 percent around Rs 4,200 crore.

On account of the global lockdown, the analysts are expecting the overall impact on revenues to be around 100 basis points (bps). Margins are expected to be largely stable supported by lower utilization and lower billing, which will be offset by the rupee depreciation and lower travel cost etc.