The share price of IT major Infosys rose 12.5 percent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 935.90 on Thursday after the firm's earnings beat street estimates. The street also cheered the FY21 revenue guidance issued by the firm. It was the first firm in the IT sector to do so in the June quarter.

The rise in Infosys stock lifted the Nifty IT index up over 5 percent. In comparison, the Nifty50 index was trading 0.5 percent higher. Other IT stocks also surged in the opening trade with HCL Tech, L&T Infotech, and TCS up between 3 percent and 4.5 percent.

The stock also overtook HDFC as the third heaviest on the Nifty50 index.

Infosys reported a profit of Rs 4,233 crore for the June quarter. This is ahead of the average estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. Analysts had projected the figure at Rs 3,950 crore.

The company had reported a net profit (before minority interest) of Rs 3,802 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue grew 8.5 percent to Rs 23,665 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21,803 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

The sentiment was also upbeat after brokerages retained a bullish stance and raised the target price for the stock.

CLSA and Citi increased the target price to Rs 1000 per share for the stock from the earlier targets Rs 860 and Rs 825, respectively. Both have a 'buy' call on the IT major. Nomura also upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target at Rs 975 per share.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, HDFC Securities said that it liked the revenue and margin resilience of Infosys this quarter. It added that the growth premium over TCS is the highest since Lehman days. The pecking order of IT stocks for the brokerage is Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra. It has a target price of Rs 980 per share for the stock and sees a good upside.